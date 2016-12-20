BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Nielsen Holdings Plc
* Nielsen acquires Gracenote
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says Gracenote will operate as a business unit within Nielsen
* Nielsen Holdings Plc says Nielsen expects acquisition of Gracenote to be neutral to 2017 GAAP EPS and slightly accretive in 2018
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says it has entered into an agreement with Tribune Media company to purchase Gracenote
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says transaction is expected to be financed through a combination of cash and debt
* Nielsen Holdings PLC says transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2017
* Company will continue to operate from its headquarters in Emeryville, California after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: