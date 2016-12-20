BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
Dec 20 Gramercy Property Trust
* Gramercy Property Trust reaffirms 2016 guidance and announces fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees 2017 core FFO of $0.70 - $0.75 per common share
* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees AFFO of $0.65 - $0.70 per common share in 2017
* Sees AFFO of $0.65 - $0.70 per common share in 2017

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering