Dec 20 Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy Property Trust reaffirms 2016 guidance and announces fiscal year 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees 2017 core FFO of $0.70 - $0.75 per common share

* FY2016 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees AFFO of $0.65 - $0.70 per common share in 2017

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S