BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Golden Minerals Co
* Golden Minerals Co - Sales agreement will remain in full force and effect until earlier of December 31, 2018
* Golden Minerals - Intends to use proceeds of offering with current cash resources, to fund new, continuing exploration programs at its mining projects
* Golden Minerals Co - Will be entitled to sell shares of common stock through Wainwright, sales having aggregate gross sales price of up to $5.0 million
* Golden Minerals announces At-the-Market offering
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area