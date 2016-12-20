Dec 20 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers Squibb signs exclusive worldwide license agreement with Psioxus Therapeutics for NG-348, an "armed" oncolytic virus to address solid tumors

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says Psioxus eligible to receive up to $886 million in development and sales-based milestones, as well as royalties on net sales

* Under terms of agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will grant Psioxus a $50 million upfront payment

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says will also be responsible for providing Psioxus funding to support activities related to preclinical development of NG-348