Dec 20 Blackberry Ltd:

* Blackberry reports record GAAP gross margin of 67%, driven by growth in software and services revenue

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $301 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01

* Company raises full year non-GAAP EPS outlook

* Blackberry Ltd - total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was approximately $1.6 billion as of November 30, 2016

* Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $301 million

* Blackberry ltd - q3 GAAP gross margin 67 percent versus 29.3 percent in q2

* Now expect to achieve non-GAAP EPS profitability for full year, up from a prior range of breakeven to a five cent loss.

* Blackberry- non-GAAP revenue breakdown for quarter was about 55% for software & services, 22% for service access fees, 23% for mobility solutions segment

* Q3 GAAP revenue $ 289 million versus $548 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP company total software and services revenues of $172 million

* Remain on track to deliver 30 percent growth in company total software and services revenues for full fiscal year

* Anticipate breakeven non-GAAP EPS and approximately breakeven free cash flow in q4

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.01