BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Nabriva Therapeutics AG:
* Nabriva achieves 60% randomization target in leap 1 phase 3 trial in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Continue to anticipate topline clinical data from both CABP trials in second half of 2017
* Expects to complete enrollment of 550 patients by end of q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix