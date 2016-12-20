BRIEF-Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix
Dec 20 FactSet Research Systems Inc:
* FactSet reports solid revenue and earnings growth in first quarter 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.75 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.66
* Q1 revenue $288.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.78 to $1.82
* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.70 to $1.74
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $293 million to $298 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73, revenue view $295.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."