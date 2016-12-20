BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces early results of cash tender offers for non-convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: