BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc
* Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, while creating a new growth oriented brand
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - deal also includes an additional earn-out payment of up to $7.3 million payable in Q1 of 2018
* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and its existing credit facility
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area