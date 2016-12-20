BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 RSP Permian Inc
* Amended and restated credit agreement extends maturity date of facility until december 19, 2021
* RSP Permian - amended credit agreement increases borrowing base under facility to $950 million, increases maximum commitments of lenders to $2.5 billion
* RSP Permian, Inc announces amended and restated credit agreement with increased borrowing base and commitment size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: