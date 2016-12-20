Dec 20 Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc

* Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for Q4 and fiscal 2016

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - Q4 2016 revenue increased 3.6 pct to $11.5 million from increased retail revenues and supplier coordination fees

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - same restaurant sales increased in Q4 of 2016 by 0.4 pct

* Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - net earnings of $3.2 million for Q4 2016 decreased 10.9 pct versus Q4 2015