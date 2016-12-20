BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy - sale includes about 41,500 net acres and 326 operated and non-operated wells currently producing about 50 mmcf of gas per day, net to Chesapeake
* Chesapeake Energy - to sell a portion of company's acreage and producing properties in its Haynesville shale operating area to an affiliate of Covey Park Energy LLC
Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces agreement to sell second Haynesville shale acreage position for $465 million
AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area