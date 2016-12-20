BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
Dec 20 Telus Corp :
* Telus Corp -common shares purchased will be counted towards 8 million common shares that co is entitled to purchase for cancellation over a 12-month period
* Telus to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares under its normal course issuer bid through one or more private agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T invests nearly $60 million over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Modesto area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: