BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Valspar Corp
* Valspar corp - foreign currency translation negatively impacted net sales by 3% for fiscal 2016
* Valspar reports fiscal fourth quarter 2016 and year-end results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.27
* Q4 sales $1.11 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.17 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix