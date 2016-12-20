BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Endo International Plc
* Endo International Plc - coleman has been serving as Endo's interim chief financial officer since November 22, 2016
* Endo announces appointment of Blaise Coleman as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix