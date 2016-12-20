Dec 20 Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax Laboratories - board has come to a mutual agreement with Frederick Wilkinson that Wilkinson separate from his positions as president and CEO

* Impax board commences search for permanent president and CEO

* Says J. Kevin Buchi appointed CEO and interim president

* Impax laboratories announces leadership transition