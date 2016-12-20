BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Gogo Inc:
* Gogo Inc announces launch of $50 million senior secured notes offering
* Gogo Inc - commencement of a private offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of additional 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022
* Gogo Inc - initial 12.500% senior secured notes due 2022 were issued in an aggregate principal amount of $525 million on June 14, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix