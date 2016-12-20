Dec 20 Ingredion Inc:

* Ingredion to acquire TIC Gums; expands Ingredion's customer base, specialty portfolio and texture expertise

* Ingredion - expects to fund $400 million cash transaction with available cash and short-term credit

* Transaction is expected to be $0.04 - $0.05 accretive to adjusted EPS in first year

* Acquisition has been approved by Ingredion's board of directors and stockholders of TIC Gums