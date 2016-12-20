BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Neurometrix Inc :
* Neurometrix Inc - pricing of a public offering with expected gross proceeds from offering of $26.5 million. Offering was priced at $0.70 per share
* Neurometrix announces $26.5 million public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix