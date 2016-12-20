BRIEF-Financial Institutions announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
Dec 20 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Young will succeed George O. Elston, company's outgoing chief financial officer
* Juniper Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Jeffrey Young as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering
* Relevium provides update on financing and acquistion of Bioganix