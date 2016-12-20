Dec 20 Ensco Plc :

* Ensco plc - extended early participation date to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 4, 2017

* Ensco Plc - increased cash consideration payable in offers to up to $850 million

* Ensco Plc - increased cash consideration payable in offers to up to $850 million

* Ensco Plc announces early participation results, extension of early participation date and increase in aggregate maximum cash consideration for private offers to exchange outstanding senior notes