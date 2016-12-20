Dec 20 Discovery Air Inc :

* Discovery Air - all borrowings under facility secured, bear interest at 12% per annum payable on Feb 15, 2017,may 15, 2017 and mature on June 30, 2017

* Discovery Air Inc says all borrowings under revolving credit facility are secured and will mature on June 30, 2017

* Discovery air inc says credit agreement provides a revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $25 million

* Discovery Air - proceeds to be used to refinance existing equipment loan in favor of corporation pursuant to credit agreement dated march 30, 2016

* Discovery Air announces revolving credit facility from Clairvest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: