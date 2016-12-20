Dec 20 KLR Energy Acquisition Corp :
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - in connection deal, certain
institutional investors will purchase $75 million of Rosehill
Resources series a preferred stock
* KLR Energy is expected to retain a significant equity
stake in rosehill resources
* KLR will have two representatives on Rosehill Resources'
board of directors
* Transaction was unanimously approved by respective boards
of directors of companies
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - Rosehill resources expects
to have $117 million of projected liquidity to fund its
development plan
* KLR Energy Acquisition-addition Rosemore, Inc and KLR
energy's sponsor agreed to purchase up to $20 million of series
a preferred stock or class a stock
* KLR Energy Acquisition-proceeds of private placements,
backstop by Rosemore, KLR Energy's sponsor to fund cash
consideration to effect business combination
* KLR Energy Acquisition Corp - proceeds of private
placement will be used to fund cash portion of consideration
required to effect deal
* Tema's management team will run Rosehill Resources
post-transaction
* J. A. Townsend, president of Tema, will serve as chief
executive officer of Rosehill Resources
* Press release - KLR Energy Acquisition Corp and Tema Oil
And Gas Company to combine to form Rosehill Resources, a
pure-play Delaware basin company
