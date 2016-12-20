BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Acasta Enterprises Inc :
* Acasta Enterprises Inc. receives shareholder approval of qualifying acquisition
* Shareholders have approved its qualifying acquisition, with over 89% of votes cast in favour of qualifying acquisition
* qualifying acquisition is scheduled to close on January 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
