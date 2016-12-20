BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts Q4 PATMI of $247.1 mln
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Arthur J Gallagher & Co
* Arthur j gallagher & co says terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Acquires group insurance associates, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In FY18, GLP intends to and start US$2.2 billion of new developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance