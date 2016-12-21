BRIEF-Exeled Holdings denies having discussions with acquirers
Exeled Holdings Inc says announced that it is not engaged in nor has it had contact or discussions with any potential acquirer
Dec 20 Photon Control Inc
* Court ordered Photon Research And Development, anyone acting on its behalf prohibited from initiating contact with customers without co's authorization
* Court ordered original injunctive order be modified to require Photon Research And Development to provide full access to all its developed IP to co, customers
* Court ordered co must provide photon research and development with right of first refusal for any research and development work for customers subject to certain terms
* Photon control provides litigation update
NEW YORK, May 15 Major cyber security firms Symantec Corp and Kaspersky Lab said on Monday they were looking into clues that may connect the global "ransomware" attack known as WannaCry with programs previously attributed to North Korea.