BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network Q1 loss per share $0.80
* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
Dec 21 Exelixis Inc
* Press release - Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of cabozantinib to include canada
* Exelixis - Amendment enhances productive year with Cabometyx regulatory approvals and commercial launches in United States and European Union
* Says Exelixis to receive $10 million upfront payment, with subsequent regulatory and commercial milestones
* Exelixis and Ipsen amend exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization and development of Cabozantinib to include Canada
* Says Ipsen is currently initiating launch of Cabometyx in EU
* Says regulatory filing in canada is expected in 2017, with regulatory approval anticipated in early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock