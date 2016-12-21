BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network Q1 loss per share $0.80
* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
Dec 21 Kiadis Pharma Nv :
* Kiadis Pharma provides update on second dose trial (CR-AIR-008) with ATIR101
* No patient suffered from grade III/IV graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD) upon infusion of first dose
* Company will continue its CR-AIR-008 trial, treating patients with a single dose of ATIR101 according to recommendation of independent data monitoring committee
* In Phase II trial safety and efficacy of a second dose of ATIR101 is being tested in patients to investigate product flexibility in administering a further dose of ATIR101
* Fifteen patients have been recruited into trial to date of which ten have received one or two doses of ATIR101 after their haploidentical stem cell transplantation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock