Dec 21 Kiadis Pharma Nv :

* Kiadis Pharma provides update on second dose trial (CR-AIR-008) with ATIR101

* No patient suffered from grade III/IV graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD) upon infusion of first dose

* Company will continue its CR-AIR-008 trial, treating patients with a single dose of ATIR101 according to recommendation of independent data monitoring committee

* In Phase II trial safety and efficacy of a second dose of ATIR101 is being tested in patients to investigate product flexibility in administering a further dose of ATIR101

* Fifteen patients have been recruited into trial to date of which ten have received one or two doses of ATIR101 after their haploidentical stem cell transplantation