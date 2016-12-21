BRIEF-Professional Diversity Network Q1 loss per share $0.80
* Professional Diversity Network Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
Dec 21 Coca-cola Co :
* Coca-Cola Co - co, Anheuser-Busch Inbev have reached agreement regarding transition of Ab Inbev's 54.5% equity stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for $3.15 billion, after customary adjustments
* Coca-Cola co - cos reached agreement in for co to acquire Ab Inbev's interest in bottling operations in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, El Salvador, Honduras for an undisclosed amount
* Says plans to hold all of these territories temporarily until they can be refranchised to other partners
* Press release - the coca-cola company and Anheuser-Busch Inbev reach agreement regarding coca-cola beverages Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces launch of secondary public offering of class A common stock