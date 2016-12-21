Dec 21 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc says now plans to provide results of ongoing strategic pipeline review in January

* There were no new or unexpected safety concerns

* Merrimack - Decision to stop trial was made following DSMB's opinion that continuing would be unlikely to demonstrate benefit over comparator treatments

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc says both treatment and control arms were found to have shorter than expected median progression free survival

* Merrimack stops the Phase 2 Hermione trial of MM-302 in Her2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients