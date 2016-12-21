BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Bellus Health Inc
* Bellus Health provides update on pipeline
* Auven Therapeutics has decided to terminate Kiacta program for treatment of AA Amyloidosis
* Continues to explore opportunities in order to expand its pipeline, including through acquisitions and/or in-licensing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results