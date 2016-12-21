BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Finish Line Inc -
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 0.7%
* Finish line inc sees FY non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations between $1.24 and $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for fiscal year ending february 25, 2017, company now expects finish line comparable store sales to range between flat to up 1%
* Sees q4 finish line comparable store sales to be down between 3%-5%
* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted earnings per share from continuing operations between $0.68 and $0.73
* As of November 26, 2016, consolidated merchandise inventories increased 4.6% to $401.5 million compared to $383.8 million as of November 28, 2015
* Finish line reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.24 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $371.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $411.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results