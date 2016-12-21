BRIEF-Netshoes reports Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Netshoes (Cayman) qtrly net income was negative r$37.7 million compared to negative r$61.6 million net income in 1Q-2016
Dec 21 Guyana Goldfields Inc
* Guyana Goldfields Inc successfully completes debt restructuring
* Guyana Goldfields Inc says reduced its debt by 50% to $80 million over course of 2016 and is expected to end year with a cash balance of $64 million
* Guyana Goldfields says estimates annual cost savings of new operating facility will amount to approximately $4.5 million per year over course of new facility
* Guyana Goldfields says upon completion of restructuring, one-time, non-cash charge of $8 million will be applied to fully expense deferred financing costs in Q4
* Charge expected to adversely affect that quarters earnings per share with no effect on cash flow
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter financial results