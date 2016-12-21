Dec 21 Actuant Corp:

* Actuant reports first quarter results; updates fiscal 2017 guidance

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.13

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q2 sales $250 million to $260 million

* Q1 sales $266 million versus I/B/E/S view $267.9 million

* Reaffirms FY earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.30 excluding items

* Sees FY sales $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restructuring activities related to facility consolidations and staffing reductions remain on track

* On track to meet financial commitments for fiscal year

* "identified and are pursuing further actions which should reduce our income tax expense"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $250.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: