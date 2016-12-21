BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Capricor Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
Dec 21 National Instruments Corp
* National Instruments announces interim chief financial officer
* Says John Roiko appointed interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capricor Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Gladstone Investment Corp reports financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017