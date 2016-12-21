Dec 21 Euroseas Ltd :

* Euroseas Ltd - vessel is expected to be delivered to company in January 2017 subject to a successful inspection by company by December 27, 2016

* Vessel will be acquired for approximately 62 percent of its contracted price in early 2014

* Euroseas Ltd announces acquisition of newbuilding Ultramax Drybulk Carrier for deposits already paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: