BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Capricor Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
Dec 21 Kaizen Discovery Inc
* Kaizen discovery-aspen grove joint venture does not intend to continue with exploration at aspen grove copper-gold project in british columbia, canada
* Will continue to focus exploration efforts on flagship pinaya copper-gold project in peru
* Gladstone Investment Corp reports financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2017