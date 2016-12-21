BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
Dec 21 Regency Centers Corp
* Regency centers-regency centers corporation and its co-investment partner, have acquired 201,000 square feet of premier retail in Orlando, Florida
* Regency centers announces the acquisition of Plaza Venezia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.