BRIEF-FirstCash announces tender offer and consent solicitation
* FirstCash Inc says has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of $200 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 6.75% senior notes due 2021
Dec 21 Onenergy Inc
* Onenergy Inc. announces proposed acquisition of Ozz Electric Inc.
* Onenergy Inc - anticipated as part of transaction, newco, which will hold spin out business, will complete a new listing application with exchange
* Onenergy Inc - expected combined entity, after completion of deal, will qualify as a Tier 1 industrial issuer pursuant to requirements of exchange
* Onenergy Inc - LOI contemplates that resulting issuer will issue 150.0 million common shares to shareholders of OZZ at a deemed price of $0.50 per share
* Completion of transaction would result in a reverse takeover
* Firstcash announces commencement of offering of senior notes