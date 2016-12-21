BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Xerox Corp -
* Xerox names Steve Hoover chief technology officer
* Xerox Corp- Hoover succeeds Sophie Vandebroek, who will retire at end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.