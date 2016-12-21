BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report
Dec 21 Spin Master Corp :
* Spin Master announces increase and amendments to credit agreement
* Spin Master Corp says entered into an agreement with a syndicate of lenders to increase, amend and extend its credit agreement
* Spin Master Corp - Total capital available was increased from US$280 million to US$510 million
* New maturity date of facility is December 2021.
May 15 Eldorado Gold Corp agreed on Monday to purchase fellow Canadian mining company Integra Gold Corp for C$590 million ($432.4 million) in the latest move by gold miners to opt for less risky geopolitical regions in a lackluster gold market.