BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
Dec 21 Investors Bancorp Inc :
* Investors Bancorp Inc announces passing of board member Brendan Dugan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.