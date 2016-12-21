BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Saturn Minerals Inc :
* Saturn Minerals Inc. extends private placement
* Saturn Minerals - Extends, increases private placement from 10 million units at price of C$0.10/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1 million to 40 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: