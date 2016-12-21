BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
Dec 21 First Midwest Bancorp Inc
* Says Patrick S. Barrett appointed CFO
* First Midwest Bancorp Inc says Clemens will remain with company through mid-2017
* First Midwest Bancorp - Barrett will assume duties held by Paul F. Clemens, who currently serves as company's and First Midwest Bank's CFO
* First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Appoints new chief financial officer to start in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.