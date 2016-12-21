BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Intermap Technologies Corp
* Proceeds from rights offering will be used to repay bridge loan
* Vertex agreed to provide standby purchase commitment to backstop issuance of us$6 million of corp's common shares
* Any unpaid amounts under bridge loan, following rights offering, will convert into term loan with maturity of September 1, 2020
* Vertex has provided a new U.S. $6 million bridge loan to fund general corporate purposes until rights offering is completed
* Intermap announces debt restructuring and equity rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: