BRIEF-Greenlight Capital quadruples stake in General Motors to 54.8 mln shares
* Greenlight Capital reports share stake of 54.8 million shares in General Motors versus share stake of 13.2 million shares - sec filing
Dec 21 First Us Bancshares Inc
* Company's existing share repurchase program pursuant to which company may repurchase up to 642,785 shares of its common stock
* Repurchase program originally approved by board of directors on January 19, 2006 has been extended to expire on December 31, 2017
* Announces extension of share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Brighthouse Financial, the consumer life insurance and annuity unit created by MetLife, Inc, on Monday unveiled its first new product, a deferred annuity whose performance is tied to one of three investment indexes.