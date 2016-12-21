BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Rpm International Inc
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Says signed an agreement to acquire SPS group
* Deal is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, excluding one-time costs
* RPM signs agreement to acquire leading Dutch coatings company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: