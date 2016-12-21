BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Hershey Co -
* Buck will succeed John P. Bilbrey, who previously announced his intention to retire from company
* Michele Buck, currently company's executive vice president and chief operating officer, as Hershey's next president and CEO effective March 1, 2017
* Bilbrey will continue as non-executive chairman of Hershey's board of directors following his retirement as president and ceo
* Michele Buck appointed president and CEO of the Hershey company, effective March 1, 2017
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03