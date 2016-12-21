BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc :
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- has entered into a new employment agreement with chairman and ceo Lawrence E. Dewey
* Allison Transmission Holdings - board will consider both internal and external candidates to assume Allison Transmission's ceo position in 2018
* Allison Transmission Holdings Inc- agreement runs through May 31, 2018 at which time Dewey, currently 60 years old, intends to retire
* Lawrence e. Dewey to retire as chairman and ceo of Allison Transmission in May 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: