BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake in Alere, Micron Technology
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Alere Inc
Dec 21 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :
* Neurocrine Biosciences -Timothy P. Coughlin will be stepping down from his position as chief financial officer in mid-February for personal reasons
* Neurocrine Biosciences -board has initiated replacement search and Coughlin has agreed to continue with co through 2017
* Neurocrine Biosciences announces chief financial officer Timothy P. Coughlin to step down
* Bridgeline Digital qtrly loss per share $0.03