Dec 21 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc :

* Neurocrine Biosciences -Timothy P. Coughlin will be stepping down from his position as chief financial officer in mid-February for personal reasons

* Neurocrine Biosciences -board has initiated replacement search and Coughlin has agreed to continue with co through 2017

* Neurocrine Biosciences announces chief financial officer Timothy P. Coughlin to step down